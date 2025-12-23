TRENDING:
US GDP
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Avalanche & Uniswap – Asian Wrap 23 December

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Avalanche & Uniswap – Asian Wrap 23 December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE eyes breakout as falling wedge and bullish on-chain signals align

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading within a falling wedge pattern at around $0.13 on Tuesday, and a breakout of this pattern favors bulls. While broader market conditions still remain mixed, improving on-chain and derivatives signals suggest growing optimism among traders, raising the possibility of an upside breakout if momentum continues to build.

Avalanche Price Forecast: Record high active addresses boosts AVAX whales interest

Avalanche (AVAX) trades above $12 at press time on Tuesday, following a 2% rise on the previous day. The layer-1 blockchain token shows signs of recovery, with active addresses hitting a monthly record high in December, and large wallet investors, commonly referred to as whales, are backing the renewed risk-on sentiment in the derivatives market. Technically, AVAX upswings within a descending falling wedge pattern, with bulls eyeing a potential breakout rally.

Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI holds above $6 as traders eye UNIfication vote outcome

Uniswap (UNI) price holds above $6 at the time of writing on Tuesday after closing above a key resistance zone in the previous week. Traders are focusing on the highly anticipated UNIfication proposal, which is set to conclude on Thursday, and could become a key near-term catalyst. On the technical side, momentum indicators are flashing bullish signals, hinting at an upside rally.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

XRP steadies above $1.90 support as fund inflows and retail demand rise

Ripple (XRP) is stable above support at $1.90 at the time of writing on Monday, after several attempts to break above the $2.00 hurdle failed to materialize last week. Meanwhile, institutional interest in the cross-border remittance token has remained steady.

Cardano struggles to extend gains as retail interest wanes despite Midnight's NIGHT token launch

Cardano struggles to extend gains as retail interest wanes despite Midnight's NIGHT token launch

Cardano ticks higher after a bearish weekend, struggling to extend an upcycle within a descending wedge pattern. On-chain data shows an increase in trading volume and user activity after the Midnight side chain token launch.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum recover as XRP remains supported by ETF inflows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum recover as XRP remains supported by ETF inflows

Bitcoin is trending up toward the pivotal $90,000 level at the time of writing on Monday, which marks four consecutive days of gains. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also rebounding above key short-term support levels.

Bitcoin nears $90,000 as recovery hopes clash with institutional outflows

Bitcoin nears $90,000 as recovery hopes clash with institutional outflows

Bitcoin is approaching the $90,000 resistance level at the time of writing on Monday, raising hopes of a short-term recovery. However, the bullish recovery is being challenged by weakening institutional demand, as evidenced by outflows from Spot ETFs.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.