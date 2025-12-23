Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Avalanche & Uniswap – Asian Wrap 23 December

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading within a falling wedge pattern at around $0.13 on Tuesday, and a breakout of this pattern favors bulls. While broader market conditions still remain mixed, improving on-chain and derivatives signals suggest growing optimism among traders, raising the possibility of an upside breakout if momentum continues to build.

Avalanche (AVAX) trades above $12 at press time on Tuesday, following a 2% rise on the previous day. The layer-1 blockchain token shows signs of recovery, with active addresses hitting a monthly record high in December, and large wallet investors, commonly referred to as whales, are backing the renewed risk-on sentiment in the derivatives market. Technically, AVAX upswings within a descending falling wedge pattern, with bulls eyeing a potential breakout rally.

Uniswap (UNI) price holds above $6 at the time of writing on Tuesday after closing above a key resistance zone in the previous week. Traders are focusing on the highly anticipated UNIfication proposal, which is set to conclude on Thursday, and could become a key near-term catalyst. On the technical side, momentum indicators are flashing bullish signals, hinting at an upside rally.