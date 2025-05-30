Ripple's XRP saw a slight downtick of 0.5% on Thursday after Webus International (WETO) announced plans to launch an XRP reserve through non-equity funding worth up to $300 million. The development follows VivoPower (VVPR) securing a $121 million private offering to launch its XRP treasury strategy. The plan to launch an XRP reserve signals XRP's growing recognition among institutions seeking exposure to digital assets outside of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $106,000 on Friday after slipping below a crucial support level, increasing the likelihood of a deeper correction. Ethereum (ETH) faces rejection from a key level while Ripple (XRP) closes below its important support zone, both suggesting increasing downside risks in the near term. If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline to revisit its psychologically important level of $100,000.

The broader cryptocurrency market dropped 2.58% on Thursday as the uncertainty resurfaces in the US trade wars. The US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, states the ongoing trade discussions with China are stalled, while the US appeals court temporarily reinstated the tariffs after a separate US court blocked the policy. The Dexe (DEXE) trades at $14.09 at press time after a 13.07% surge on Thursday, creating a bullish engulfing candle. The sudden surge comes amid the ongoing DeXe MemeMania, a meme coin contest that is set to conclude on May 30.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.