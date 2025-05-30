Top Gainers DEXE SPX XAUt: Altcoins tumble after US-China trade deal “stalled”

- US Treasury Secretary tags the trade negotiations with China as “stalled.”
- Bitcoin drops below $106,000, triggering a market-wide panic as a US appeals court temporarily reinstates trade barriers.
- Despite the uncertainty, some mid-cap altcoins hold bullish momentum to scale higher.
The broader cryptocurrency market dropped 2.58% on Thursday as the uncertainty resurfaces in the US trade wars. The US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, states the ongoing trade discussions with China are stalled, while the US appeals court temporarily reinstated the tariffs after a separate US court blocked the policy.
Bessent, in an interview, revealed that the stalled discussions could lead to a meeting at the President level between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.
There is no better negotiator than @POTUS.— Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 29, 2025
President Trump is carrying out the long-overdue work of rebalancing the global economy to the benefit of the American people.
I am confident that the Chinese, and the rest of our trading partners, will come to the table thanks to his… pic.twitter.com/wNgoLJFpvu
Trump’s tariff policy faces headwinds within the domestic lines after a second US court rules against the notion. Following the blockade, the Trump administration took the matter to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which reinstated the tariffs amid the appeal.
With the resurfacing of tariff turmoil, the rising uncertainty has declined investor sentiment, resulting in a pullback in Bitcoin (BTC) and other top altcoins. Momentarily, the BTC price dropped below $106,000, with Ethereum (ETH) declining to under $2,600. Other top altcoins such as Ripple’s (XRP), Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) are down 3% to 7% as the market turns red.
DEXE shines bright green as the market turns red
The Dexe (DEXE) trades at $14.09 at press time after a 13.07% surge on Thursday, creating a bullish engulfing candle. The sudden surge comes amid the ongoing DeXe MemeMania, a meme coin contest that is set to conclude on May 30.
DEXE surge is close to flipping the Supertrend indicator line to green, reinstating a bullish trend. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) and its signal line trigger a buy signal with the recent positive crossover and a fresh wave of green histogram bars.
The bullish engulfing candle exceeds a long-standing trendline starting from February 25, resulting in multiple lower highs. The breakout rally could face immediate resistance at the $15.46 peak (May 7), followed by $18.43 (April 1).
DEXE/USDT daily price chart. Source: Tradingview
On the flip side, a reversal from $14, failing to reinstate the uptrend, could retest the declining trendline near $13.50, followed by a support zone at $12.51.
SPX meme coin nears key resistance
SPX6900 (SPX) holds the 23% weekly gains so far as it trades at $1.11 at press time. The SPX rally breaks above the $1 psychological resistance, the 50- and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) hint at a golden cross, a buy signal, as short-term trend gains momentum.
Based on the Fibonacci retracement extending between January 17 and March 11 from $1.53 to $0.29, the halfway level (50%) is at $0.91. As the uptrend scales towards the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $1.26, a profit booking drive could result in a pullback. A reversal in SPX could retest the 50% Fibonacci level at $0.91.
SPX/USDT daily price chart. Source: Tradingview
A breakout above $1.26 could test the January 17 peak at $1.53.
Tether gold rises amid uncertainty
Gold, a commodity historically known to surge amid global market instability, leads the crypto market gains in the form of Tether’s gold stablecoin, XAUt. It tracks the price of one troy ounce of gold on a 1:1 basis.
Amid tariff uncertainty, XAUt trades at $3,310 at press time after a 1.36% surge on Thursday. However, the stablecoin forms lower highs on April 22, May 7, and May 25, creating a local resistance trendline as it faces headwinds. The recent surge sprouts from a long-standing support trendline with bottoms on April 9, May 15, and May 29.
The converging trendlines form a triangle pattern on the daily chart shared below. XAUt is on the brink of a high momentum as the price action nears the triangle’s apex. A bullish breakout could test the April 21 peak at $3,462.
XAUt/USDT daily price chart. Source: Tradingview
On the flip side, the 50-day EMA near the support trendline at $3,258 is a crucial support. However, a breakdown of the triangle could cause the Tether Gold price to decline to the May 15 opening price of $3,182.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top Gainers DEXE SPX XAUt: Altcoins tumble after US-China trade deal “stalled”
The broader cryptocurrency market dropped 2.58% on Thursday as the uncertainty resurfaces in the US trade wars. The Dexe (DEXE) trades at $14.09 at press time after a 13.07% surge on Thursday, creating a bullish engulfing candle. SPX6900 (SPX) holds the 23% weekly gains so far as it trades at $1.11 at press time.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC slips below key support, ETH and XRP show bearish cues
Bitcoin (BTC) trades below $106,000 on Friday after slipping below a crucial support level, increasing the likelihood of a deeper correction. Ethereum (ETH) faces rejection from a key level while Ripple (XRP) closes below its important support zone, both suggesting increasing downside risks in the near term.
SEC agrees to dismiss lawsuit against Binance without further charges
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a joint stipulation with crypto exchange Binance on Thursday to dismiss its lawsuit against the company, its former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and its subsidiary, Binance US.
XRP holds steady despite Webus's $300 million offering to launch XRP reserve
Ripple's XRP saw a slight downtick of 0.5% on Thursday after Webus International (WETO) announced plans to launch an XRP reserve through non-equity funding worth up to $300 million. The development follows VivoPower (VVPR) securing a $121 million private offering to launch its XRP treasury strategy.
Bitcoin: BTC enters full price-discovery mode after seven straight weeks of gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $111,000 on Friday after reaching a new all-time high of $111,900 this week. Corporate accumulation, institutional demand, signs of easing regulations and fiscal woes in the US have fueled BTC’s rally.