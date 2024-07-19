FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cryptos, Ripple & Zilliqa– American Wrap 19 July

Cryptos |

Crypto today: Bitcoin, Ethereum could extend rally ahead of Spot Ether ETF approval, market is optimistic

Bitcoin trades close to $65,000 on Friday, as BTC traders gear for volatility from options expiry. The sentiment among traders is positive, as seen on cryptoeq.io.
Ethereum
Ripple (XRP) trades around $0.5600, erasing recent gains on Friday. XRP token holders have consistently realized gains on their holdings in the past week, increasing the selling pressure on the altcoin and prompting a correction. 
XRP
Zilliqa (ZIL) price has broken above a falling wedge pattern, indicating a shift in market structure from bearish to bullish. Bullish divergence on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators signal a potential reversal and upward movement in ZIL price in the coming days.
ZIL/USDT daily chart
 
