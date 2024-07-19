Ripple seven-day gains capped at 23% as whales sell 200 million XRP in July

- Ripple whales sell over 200 million XRP tokens in July, while retail investors and whales in other cohorts accumulate.
- XRP rallied 23% in the past seven days, the altcoin erased recent gains as traders engaged in profit-taking.
- XRP trades around $0.5600 at the time of writing.
Ripple (XRP) trades around $0.5600, erasing recent gains on Friday. XRP token holders have consistently realized gains on their holdings in the past week, increasing the selling pressure on the altcoin and prompting a correction.
On-chain data and whale activity shows a change in the supply distribution, larger cohort of whales are distributing their XRP, while smaller cohorts accumulate.
- Santiment data shows Ripple’s large wallet investors holding upwards of 100 million XRP in their wallets have sold over 200 million tokens in July 2024.
- In the same timeframe, Ripple wallet addresses in other cohorts, holding between 100,000 and 100 million XRP have accumulated XRP, as seen in the chart below.
- Typically, accumulation is a bullish sign for XRP. While the largest whale cohort is shedding their holdings, smaller cohorts are accumulating, likely anticipating a recovery in the future.
XRP address cohorts and supply distribution vs. price
- The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit has no new update from either side. XRP traders are watching the lawsuit closely for a final ruling. Attorney Fred Rispoli predicted the end of the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit in July 2024.
- As of Friday, July 19, profit-taking by investors grinds to a halt. The Network Realized Profit/Loss metric, used to determine the net profit/loss of traders, shows XRP traders realized nearly $500,000 in losses on the day.
Network Realized Profit/Loss vs. price
Technical analysis: XRP could extend losses by 15%
Ripple suffered a decline, XRP corrected to $0.54 low, early on Friday. The altcoin erased recent gains and is likely to extend losses by nearly 15% and sweep liquidity in the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.5136 and $0.4780.
Once Ripple sweeps liquidity in this FVG, a return to $0.6058 is likely. This represents the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the March 12 top of $0.7696 and the July 5 low of $0.3823.
XRP/USDT daily chart
Ripple could find support at $0.5205, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from March 12 to July 5.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
