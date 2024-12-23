Crypto Today: BTC hits new Trump-era low as Chainlink, HBAR and AAVE lead market recovery
The global cryptocurrency market cap shrank by $500 billion after the Federal Reserve's hawkish statements on December 17.
Cryptonia's Christmas miracle a pan-human story of unity and endless possibilities
During a season of hope and renewal, humanity took a bold step toward transforming the financial landscape. Inspired by technological breakthroughs in blockchain and artificial intelligence, a unified global economy began to emerge, one where transparency, equity, and innovation were no longer ideals but practical realities. It was as if the spirit of Christmas had touched every corner of the globe, inspiring unity and innovation. In this new world, in the era of Cryptonia, cryptocurrencies were no longer just digital assets or speculative tools. They had become the very lifeblood of a global economy founded on generosity, equality, and the shared hope for a brighter future.
Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC tries to retake $100 resistance as miners halt sell-off
Litecoin price grazed 105 mark on Monday, rebounding 22% from the one-month low of $87 recorded during last week’s market crash. On-chain data shows sell pressure among LTC miners has subsided. Is the bottom in?
Bitcoin fails to recover as Metaplanet buys the dip
Bitcoin price struggles around $95,000 after erasing gains from Friday’s relief rally over the weekend. Bitcoin’s weekly price chart posts the first major decline since President-elect Donald Trump’s win in November.
SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce sheds light on Ethereum ETF staking under new administration
In a Friday interview with Coinage, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce discussed her optimism about upcoming regulatory changes as the agency transitions to new leadership under President Trump’s pick for new Chair, Paul Atkins.
Bitcoin dives 3% from its recent all-time high, is this the cycle top?
Bitcoin investors panicked after the Fed's hawkish rate cut decision, hitting the market with high selling pressure. Bitcoin's four-year market cycle pattern indicates that the recent correction could be temporary.
Bitcoin: 2025 outlook brightens on expectations of US pro-crypto policy
Bitcoin price has surged more than 140% in 2024, reaching the $100K milestone in early December. The rally was driven by the launch of Bitcoin Spot ETFs in January and the reduced supply following the fourth halving event in April.
