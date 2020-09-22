Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Compound, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 22 Sep

Compound Price Analysis: TD sequential flashes buy signal on COMP daily chart
COMP/USD daily chart has shown a buy signal this Monday, as per TD sequential. Prior to that, COMP has had four straight bearish sessions, during which it fell from $158.40 to $128.50. This Tuesday, the price has bounced up from the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP could be looking for a correction down to $0.21
XRP is down 30% from its peak at $0.327 on August 17. The digital asset has been in a downtrend ever since, after forming a double top into the break of support. The cross-border giant was on its way to forming a 12-hour uptrend.
ETH price loses ground, but network metrics say DeFi season not over yet
Ether has dropped around 30% from its 2020 high of $482 on Sept. 1 to $340 in five days. The drop in the price of Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) was largely due to the rising dollar, which has stopped Bitcoin’s bull run in its tracks.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC lacks healthy support levels on the downside
Bitcoin difficulty levels have reached all-time high levels of 19.315 T. Difficulty is a metric that determines how tough mining the protocol currently is. Usually, the difficulty increases when there is a lot of mining activity ...
Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Market crumbles under bearish pressure
Ethereum is not able to keep up with the DeFi demand – Analyst. Owing to the ongoing craze in the DeFi space, around 114,000 users are currently using Ethereum. According to Alex Krüger, a global markets analyst, the blockchain cannot keep up with the rising ...
Swipe Price Analysis: SXP doomed to retest $1 as critical support weakens
Swipe (SXP) is one of the worst-performing tokens out of top-100. The coin has lost nearly 15% of its value in the last 24 hours to trade at $1.28. The coin peaked at $5 on August 13 and has been moving down steadily ever since, losing over 70%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.