Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Compound, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 22 Sep

Compound Price Analysis: TD sequential flashes buy signal on COMP daily chart

COMP/USD daily chart has shown a buy signal this Monday, as per TD sequential. Prior to that, COMP has had four straight bearish sessions, during which it fell from $158.40 to $128.50. This Tuesday, the price has bounced up from the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP could be looking for a correction down to $0.21

XRP is down 30% from its peak at $0.327 on August 17. The digital asset has been in a downtrend ever since, after forming a double top into the break of support. The cross-border giant was on its way to forming a 12-hour uptrend.

ETH price loses ground, but network metrics say DeFi season not over yet

Ether has dropped around 30% from its 2020 high of $482 on Sept. 1 to $340 in five days. The drop in the price of Ether (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) was largely due to the rising dollar, which has stopped Bitcoin’s bull run in its tracks.