FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Coinbase, Shiba Inu & Memecoins – American Wrap 4 March

Cryptos |
Share:

Coinbase exchange down again as Bitcoin price nears all-time high

Coinbase Exchange, the largest trading platform in the US is making headlines again for the wrong reasons, as users complain of zero balances on their accounts and lag in transactions.

Ascribed to a flurry of trading activities, the platform's customer support has acknowledged the incident, assuring users that their funds are safe.

 

Shiba Inu Price Outlook: $0.00004 in sight as SHIB joins Dogecoin in the crypto top ten

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is among the top performers in the meme coin sector on Monday, rallying alongside its peers, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), Bonk Inu (BONK) and Floki Inu (FLOKI). It comes amid an ongoing meme coin mania, with sector tokens posting double-digit gains on the daily time frame and triple-digit gains on the weekly time frame.
Meme coins are the current mania in the market, with sector tokens posting double-digit gains, which is well above the gains seen in other sectors. It comes after eight months of horizontal consolidation, from April 2023 into the beginning of 2024. However, with the Bitcoin (BTC) season peaking, growing consolidation has Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE), and Floki Inu (FLOKI), among others, mooning.
 
Share: Cryptos feed

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

PEPE price rallies 26% on Monday, likely driven by whale accumulation

PEPE price rallies 26% on Monday, likely driven by whale accumulation

PEPE, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, observed double-digit gains on Monday. The meme coin rallied to a high of $0.00000755 hours ago and the frog-themed cryptocurrency is being accumulated by whales.

More PEPE News

XRP price eyes $0.70 target, attorney states Ripple’s influence on the altcoin is on a decline

XRP price eyes $0.70 target, attorney states Ripple’s influence on the altcoin is on a decline

XRP price climbed to a new 2024 high of $0.65 on Saturday and suffered a minor pullback to $0.63, early on Monday. The altcoin has sustained above the psychologically important level of $0.60 amidst developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. 

More Ripple News

Bitcoin NodeMonkes NFT collection sees massive spike in demand by whales

Bitcoin NodeMonkes NFT collection sees massive spike in demand by whales

Bitcoin NFT sales surpass Ethereum for the first time, driven by a massive spike in demand for NodeMonkes NFTs. A Bitcoin whale spent over 53 BTC for 6 NodeMonkes worth approximately $3.35 million, according to NFTstats.eth. 

More Bitcoin News

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE refuses to let WIF have all the fun

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE refuses to let WIF have all the fun

Dogecoin is leading meme coins north, even though Dogwifhat is outperforming it. With DOGE defending the gains, the upside potential remains alive and the meme coin could reclaim its March 2 peak.

More Dogecoin News

Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon

Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon

Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. 

Read full analysis

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location