- Bitcoin price soared to an intraday high of $64,000 before a quick correction.
- Amid excessive trading, Coinbase exchange crashed with users reporting zero balance.
- Coinbase acknowledged the incident, committing to resolve the matter.
Post-traumatic stress from the FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle has crypto investors on the edge of their seats on Wednesday after Coinbase exchange crashed as users reported zero balance on their accounts.
Also Read: Bitcoin shatters $63,000 as Jim Cramer posses a rhetoric on BTC value for mankind
Coinbase exchange goes down
Amid the trading frenzy on Wednesday, which saw Bitcoin price rise to scrape $64,000, Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US, crashed. Co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong acknowledged the incident, citing a “LARGE surge of traffic.”
We are dealing with a LARGE surge of traffic - apologies for any issues you encounter. The team is working to remediate.— Brian Armstrong ️ (@brian_armstrong) February 28, 2024
The platform’s customer support also reassured customers that while there could be errors in buying or selling, customer funds were safe. The reassurance came as some users reported zero balances despite having voluminous balances in their accounts.
$COIN— *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) February 28, 2024
COINBASE: YOUR ASSETS ARE SAFE
COINBASE: TEAM IS INVESTIGATING ISSUE & WILL PROVIDE UPDATE
COINBASE: AWARE SOME USERS MAY FORECAST A ZERO BALANCE IN ACCOUNTS
Meanwhile, the CNBC crypto trader and founder of Crypto Banter, Ran Neuner, attributes the downtime to a “full tilt bull market frenzy!!”
With the current craze in the market, it is unsurprising to see servers crash because of excessive traffic. FXStreet team will bring reports once Coinbase support confirms that normalcy is restored and the situation is resolved.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin tags $60,000 for the first time in more than two years
Bitcoin hit $60,000 after more than two years below this level. BTC liquidations have surpassed $277 million in the last 24 hours. This massive rally in the pioneer cryptocurrency could be attributed to the spot ETF approval.
Arbitrum price resumes rally with Web3 gameathon plan for March
Arbitrum, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, has announced an event for Web3 gaming. The event is likely to attract community members, delegates and Web3 gamers. This could positively influence Arbitrum adoption and is likely to boost ARB gains.
Ethereum price hits new yearly high at $3,369 as staked Ether rises to 26%
Ethereum price has climbed to a new 2024 high of $3,369 on Wednesday. Bitcoin’s rally to $59,000 and the upcoming Dencun upgrade activation on mainnet have likely catalyzed Ethereum’s price gains.
XRP climbs to $0.58 as SEC pushes for deadline extension in Ripple lawsuit
XRP price rallied on Wednesday in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) push to delay the remedies briefing deadline in its lawsuit against the payment remittance firm.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.