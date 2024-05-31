Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Uniswap & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 31 May

Here’s why Chainlink price could crash 15% despite spike in social volume
Chainlink (LINK) price has flashed multiple sell signals after its recent climb, hinting at a short-term correction. This signal comes despite a double-digit growth in its social volume. LINK bulls need to exercise caution as this forecast is backed by on-chain metrics.
Uniswap founder hopes SEC doesn't pursue enforcement as on-chain data shows price spike is on the horizon
Uniswap (UNI) gained nearly 3% on Thursday as its founder revealed the decentralized exchange (DEX) has responded to the Securities & Exchange Commission's (SEC) Wells notice. Meanwhile, UNI's on-chain data also suggests a price spike may be on the horizon.
Ethereum price lags, investors potentially reallocating capital after BlackRock's updated S-1 filing
Ethereum (ETH) price shows neutrality despite positive updates of BlackRock's spot ETH ETF updated S-1 application and the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) engagement with issuers. A key reason for the price lag may be a potential capital reallocation from investors to DeFi tokens in hopes of a larger upside if the launch of spot ETH ETFs spurs a rally.
Crypto political committee receives $25 million donation from a16z amid Trump and Elon Musk's meeting
Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) made a new donation to the Fairshake Super PAC on Thursday following an alleged report that Donald Trump is seeking counsel on cryptocurrency guidelines from Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk.
Bitcoin: BTC struggles, but $80K is at striking distance Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a good position to resume the bull rally despite the recent struggle. Optimism will restart if BTC overcomes a critical hurdle and flips it into a foothold. In such a case, the pioneer crypto will be slated to push to a new all-time high (ATH).