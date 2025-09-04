Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Ripple & Memecoins – American Wrap 04 September

Chainlink whale addresses reach all-time high in September amid rising demand for cross-chain WLFI
Analysts believe LINK’s price rally may not stop soon. The following analysis highlights the key drivers supporting LINK’s bullish momentum.
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP bearish bias extends as whales de-risk
Ripple (XRP) remains range-bound, fluctuating between the demand zone at $2.77 and the supply area at $3.00 on Thursday. An attempt to breach the resistance lost momentum on Wednesday, leaving XRP vulnerable to retail and institutional selling, as well as low on-chain activity.
Two meme coins to watch as Bitcoin trades sideways
Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a sideways trading pattern, extending between support above $107,000 and mid-week resistance at around $112,500. Risk-on sentiment has kept the majority of investors on the sidelines ahead of the United States (US) Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September interest rate decision.
Crypto Gainers: MemeCore leads market rebound as Four and Ethena sustain bullish momentum
The cryptocurrency market is on the front foot on Thursday, with MemeCore (M) recording a double-digit rise in the last 24 hours, followed by the Four (FORM), which was previously known as BinaryX, and Ethena (ENA) recovery.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC fee collection hits 7-month high as bullish momentum builds
Litecoin (LTC) price trades within a falling wedge pattern around $112.5 at the time of writing on Thursday, with a breakout likely to trigger a rally ahead. On-chain activity and derivatives data support a bullish outlook.
Federal Reserve to host stablecoin and DeFi-focused conference amid regulatory progress
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is set to host a conference on payments innovation next month to discuss stablecoin use cases, tokenization and the growing relationship between traditional finance and crypto.
TON holds steady as AlphaTON Capital unveils $100 million Toncoin treasury plan
Toncoin (TON) held steady on Wednesday after AlphaTON Capital announced a $100 million financing plan to establish a TON treasury. Nasdaq-listed AlphaTON Capital, formerly known as Portage Biotech (PRTG), announced plans to acquire roughly $100 million worth of TON as part of its shift to become a digital asset treasury company.
Bitcoin: BTC steadies after a massive sell-off
Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, trading below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% from its August record high, with over $1.8 billion in liquidations rattling crypto markets, mostly from long positions.
