Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, Enjin Coin & Filecoin — Asian Wrap 05 Apr

LINK takes second jab at bullish 37% breakout after a small dip

Chainlink price is giving the bullish breakout another try after dipping back into the symmetrical triangle pattern. A decisive close above $30.31 shows the promise of a 37% upswing to $41.63. Transactional data and whale activity suggest a massive breakout attempt shortly.

Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ at inflection point awaiting 15% move

Enjin Coin price is trading around the middle line of the parallel channel. A surge in buying pressure could surge ENJ 15% toward the upper trend line at $2.65. If sellers manage to pierce through the 50 and 100 SMA, it will lead to a 15% downtrend to $2.06

Filecoin Price Prediction: FIL could retrace 30% before resuming its uptrend

Filecoin price has moved out of the Bollinger Bands indicator’s top end, suggesting an overextended bull rally. The recently spawned sell signal from the MRI suggests a one-to-four candlestick correction is likely. A 30% retracement to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $108.64 seems plausible if the support level at $153 is broken.