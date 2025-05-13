COIN rallied over 10% in after-hours trading following an announcement by the S&P Global that Coinbase will replace Discover Financial Services in the S&P 500 index beginning May 19. Crypto exchange Coinbase will become the first crypto stock in the popular S&P 500. The exchange's stock, COIN, will go live on the index beginning next Monday, according to a press release by the S&P Global Media Center.

TRUMP meme coin has slashed gains to hover at $12.51 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The broad-based bearish wave has seen Bitcoin (BTC) retrace below $101,000, reflecting potential profit-taking after almost a week of persistent gains. Meanwhile, the top 220 holders on the leaderboard have been notified of the exclusive dinner with United States (US) President Donald Trump.

Cardano (ADA) price appears to be losing bullish momentum after a strong rally last week. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it is slipping 3.59%, trading at around $0.78. The decline suggests holders may be locking in profits following ADA’s 19% surge. Santiment data shows renewed activity from dormant wallets — a signal that long-term holders could prepare to sell. If these tokens are moved to exchanges, it may add to the downward pressure. From a technical standpoint, ADA could be on track to retest a key support level at $0.71 as the market cools off.

