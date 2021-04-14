Cardano price pattern has shifted from a pennant to a symmetrical triangle after the consolidation moves into the seventh week. The upside potential is now relatively muted compared to the pennant, but the outlook remains bullish for ADA.

Swipe price had a significant 112% rally in the last two months reaching a new all-time high at $5.5. The digital asset’s bullish momentum remains strong as large investors continue to accumulate even more coins.

In 2021, Ethereum price exploded from a low of $700 to a current all-time high at $2,400. However, this rally also made the gas fees on the Ethereum blockchain explode. Users were forced to pay $15-20 per normal ETH transaction and up to $200 for interactions with smart contracts.