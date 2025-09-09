Solana (SOL) gained 5% on Monday after Forward Industries (FORD) disclosed that it plans to raise $1.65 billion for a SOL treasury, backed by investment and support from Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital. Forward Industries has unveiled a $1.65 billion private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal to roll out a Solana-focused digital asset treasury, backed by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, according to a statement on Monday. The company noted that Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto will deliver infrastructure and advisory support, while Multicoin Capital will provide investment expertise.

MYX Finance wins the Binance Annual Awards for the high volume decentralized exchange (DEX) category, named “Volume Powerhouse.” The runner-ups were Superp and PancakeSwap. MYX token trades close to $13.50 at press time on Tuesday, retracing from the all-time high of $14.58 recorded earlier on the day. The immediate support for the DEX token lies at the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $11.31, which is retraced from Saturday’s open at $1.15 to Monday’s close at $14.08 as it takes a breather after a 303% rise on Monday.

Litecoin (LTC) is trading slightly down at around $111.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after breaking above the falling wedge pattern, which favors a bullish outlook. The announcement of a new wallet integration on Monday, featuring MimbleWimble Extension Blocks (MWEB), makes privacy a default feature for Litecoin, fueling some optimism. On-chain data highlights a surge in transaction volume, reaching its highest level since June 2023.

