Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Curve DAO & Bitcoin – European Wrap 27 March

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $87,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, while its Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators suggest indecisiveness among traders. Moreover, Glassnode reports that BTC trades in a range-bound market, as on-chain profit-and-loss-taking events are declining in magnitude, highlighting a weaker demand profile and less sell-side pressure.

Curve DAO (CRV) price extends its gains by 8% and trades above $0.58 at the time of writing on Thursday, rallying over 15% so far this week. DefiLlama data shows that the CRV’s developer commits hit a new all-time high (ATH), surpassing 900 commits per month. The technical outlook suggests a rally continuation as CRV’s long-to-short ratio points to increasing bullish bets among traders.

Coinglass’s long-to-short ratio data for Cardano reads 1.15, the highest level over a month. This ratio above one reflects bullish sentiment in the markets as more traders are betting for the asset price to rise.

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.74 at the time of writing on Thursday after a recovery of over 4% so far this week. On-chain data hints at a bullish picture as ADA’s stablecoin market cap rises while its bullish bets increase among traders.

