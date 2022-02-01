Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Crypto.com & Binance Coin — Asian Wrap 01 Feb

Cardano price develops lowest daily close in 10 months, but bulls look to take over
Cardano price has stubbornly held onto the $1.00 value area as its primary support. ADA has tested the $1.00 level eight out of the past ten trading days. Cardano price is positioned for a significant bullish breakout if it can achieve a daily close above the Tenkan-Sen at $1.08. ADA has spent the past twelve consecutive days with daily candlestick closes below the Tenkan-Sen.
Crypto.com to form bear trap before CRO breaks out to $0.50
Crypto.com price has made a strong recovery over the past ten trading days. From the January 22 low of $0.33 to the January 29 swing high of $0.44, CRO has bounced nearly 36% higher. Crypto.com is still 28% above its most recent major swing low despite the selling pressure on Sunday and today's continued weakness.
Binance creates $1 billion insurance funds against hackers, benefiting BNB price
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has built a $1 billion insurance fund to protect users from hacks. Binance has restricted accounts of Nigerian users in line with anti-money laundering regulations to ensure the platform’s security. Analysts believe that Binance coin price is in a critical area; the exchange’s native token recovered from drop to $330.
Axie Infinity price to rally 20% as AXS tags familiar support level
Axie Infinity price has been consolidating around a support level since January 22. The recent retest of this barrier is likely to trigger another uptrend for AXS. Axie Infinity price set a swing low at $48.06 on September 21, 2021, and retested the same level on Jan 21. The development created a double bottom with sell-side liquidity resting below it.
Dogecoin co-founder tells community to shift focus away from hype and price while DOGE is sealed in downtrend
Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has told the DOGE community to shift their focus from the unsustainable hype and price on cryptocurrency projects. He claims that investors should not focus on price speculation but instead on building promising projects.
India’s Finance Secretary declares that Bitcoin will never become legal tender
The Finance Secretary in India, T.V. Somanthan stated that cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum will never become legal tender in the country. Only the digital rupee issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be a legal tender.
Crypto.com token to provide a buying opportunity before CRO rallies 33%
Crypto.com token faced rejection after setting up a local high around a resistance barrier. The resulting downswing is likely to continue lower, providing short-term buyers an opportunity to capitalize on the incoming gains.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.