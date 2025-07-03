XRP is up 4% on Wednesday as Ripple filed to obtain a national banking license from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to custody its own reserves. Crypto payments firm Ripple has applied with the OCC to obtain a US national bank charter, CEO Brad Garlinghouse revealed in an X post on Wednesday. He shared that an approval would place the company under the oversight of both state and federal regulators, boosting trust in the RLUSD stablecoin.

Bonk edges higher by over 6% at press time on Thursday, extending the 15% growth from the previous day. Further up, the meme coin extends the breakout rally of a falling wedge pattern as previously reported by FXStreet. BONK nears the $0.00001734 level, aligning with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level drawn from the April 7 low of $0.00000886 to the May 12 high of $0.00002581. An extension above this level with a decisive daily close could extend the uptrend towards the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $0.00002218.

Cardano (ADA) price is holding steady near $0.58 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding nearly 8% in the previous session. The recovery comes despite renewed regulatory uncertainty, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) halted its approval of Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap (GDLC) fund for further review. However, derivatives data shows traders remain optimistic, with bullish bets on ADA reaching their highest level in over a month.

