Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 29 April

The cryptocurrency industry is growing across multiple facets, including tokenized real-world assets (RWA), futures and spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), stablecoins, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and its convergence with blockchain technology, as well as the dynamic decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. Increased market capitalization and the continued adoption of the blockchain infrastructure are commendable milestones. At the same time, criminal enterprises are seeing a parallel boom, as they increasingly leverage the crypto infrastructure, morphing their activities into complex systems that make it harder for law enforcement authorities to trace.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is stabilizing around $95,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, and a breakout suggests a rally toward $100,000. The institutional and corporate demand supports a bullish thesis, as US spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded an inflow of $591.29 million on Monday, continuing the trend since April 17. Moreover, MicroStrategy (MSTR) announced that it had acquired 15,355 BTC for $1.42 billion, and the US state of Arizona passed a bill that allows the state treasurer and retirement system to invest up to 10% of available funds in digital assets, specifically BTC.

Cardano (ADA) co-founder Charles Hoskinson announced Monday that Bitcoin (BTC) is integrated into the Lace Wallet, expanding Cardano’s ecosystem and cross-chain capabilities. This integration enables users to manage BTC alongside Cardano assets, providing support for multichain functionality. The news failed to move Cardano’s price significantly, with ADA trading in a narrow range near $0.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, but it suggests a positive outlook for the token.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.