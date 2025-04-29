- Charles Hoskinson announced on Monday that Bitcoin integrates into the Lace Wallet, expanding Cardano’s ecosystem and cross-chain capabilities.
- This integration enables users to manage BTC alongside Cardano assets, providing support for multichain functionality.
- The news failed to move Cardano’s price significantly, but suggests a positive outlook for ADA.
Cardano (ADA) co-founder Charles Hoskinson announced Monday that Bitcoin (BTC) is integrated into the Lace Wallet, expanding Cardano’s ecosystem and cross-chain capabilities. This integration enables users to manage BTC alongside Cardano assets, providing support for multichain functionality. The news failed to move Cardano’s price significantly, with ADA trading in a narrow range near $0.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, but it suggests a positive outlook for the token.
Cardano’s co-founder welcomes Bitcoin
On Monday, Charles Hoskinson announced on his X post that Bitcoin is integrated into the Lace Wallet, a non-custodial wallet platform developed by Input Output Global (IOG), one of the key organizations behind the Cardano blockchain. Lace allows users to send, receive, and stake Cardano’s native cryptocurrency, ADA, and manage other digital assets on the network.
You can now use Bitcoin with Lace. Welcome home Bitcoin https://t.co/37Ms3BfTIZ— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 28, 2025
“With this release, Lace becomes even more accessible and versatile, introducing Firefox support, the beta rollout of Bitcoin, and several performance improvements under the hood,” says Lace in its blog post.
This integration enables users to manage BTC alongside Cardano assets, providing support for multichain functionality. However, this news did not significantly impact Cardano’s price on Monday; nonetheless, it suggests a positive outlook for the long term as it expands Cardano’s ecosystem, enhances its cross-chain capabilities, and boosts wider adoption.
Cardano's technical outlook suggests a rally if it closes above $0.74
Cardano price is facing resistance around its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.71 since last week and declined to find support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (drawn from the August 5 low of $0.27 to the December 3 high of $1.32) at $0.66 on Monday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, ADA hovers around the 200-day EMA at $0.71.
If ADA breaks above the 200-day EMA and closes above its weekly resistance level at $0.74, it could extend the rally to retest its next daily resistance at $0.80.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 59, indicating bullish momentum, as it is positioned above its neutral level of 50. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) also exhibited a bullish crossover last week, providing a buy signal and indicating a potential continuation of the upward trend.
ADA/USDT daily chart
However, if ADA’s daily candlestick closes below the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.66, it could extend the decline to retest its April 22 low of $0.61.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top gainers Virtuals Protocol, Floki, Hyperliquid: Altcoins extend gains alongside Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency market sustains a market-wide bullish outlook at the time of writing on Tuesday, led by Bitcoin (BTC) and select altcoins, including Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Floki, and Hyperliquid (HYPE).
Token unlocks over $625 million this week across major projects SUI, OP, SOL, AVAX and DOGE
According to Wu Blockchain, 11 altcoins with one-time tokens unlock more than $5 million each in the next seven days. The total value of cliff and linear unlocked tokens exceeds $625 million.
TRUMP meme coin on-chain activity surged following dinner announcement: Kaiko
Kaiko Research published a report on Monday highlighting the significant impact of TRUMP's team dinner announcement on the meme coin sector. The announcement triggered a surge in on-chain activity and trading volumes, with TRUMP accounting for nearly 50% of all meme coin trading volume.
Coinbase launches new Bitcoin Yield Fund, offering investors 4–8% annual returns
Coinbase has launched a Bitcoin Yield Fund, aiming to offer non-U.S. investors sustainable 4–8% returns paid directly in Bitcoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin (BTC) price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.