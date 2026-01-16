TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, PUMP & Bitcoin – European Wrap 16 January

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

BNB holds firm above $900 as quarterly burn, on-chain activity drive gains

BNB (previously known as Binance Coin) trades in the green around $935 on Friday, recovering after a nearly 2% pullback the previous day and aligning with the priced-in BNB Foundation’s 34th quarterly burn of roughly 1.37 million BNB tokens. Still, on-chain data shows BNB Chain warming up, with Total Value Locked (TVL) and transaction count rising. 

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP climbs on release of creator-focused callout feature

Pump.fun (PUMP) edges higher by almost 5% at press time on Friday, recovering from a 3% decline the previous day. The release of the new callout feature on the Solana-based launchpad platform for creators could boost trading activity. Still, the retail sentiment remains mixed as PUMP Open Interest and funding rates teeter. 

Bitcoin has not crossed the correction line

The crypto market has fallen 1.5% over the past 24 hours to $3.23 trillion as the market regains strength after the growth momentum at the beginning of the week. The top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation are down less than 1%, while smaller altcoins are experiencing more significant declines. The exception is Tron, which is up about 1% on the day and has been steadily gaining weight since the end of December.

Dash Price Forecast: DASH defies headwinds, paces toward $100

Dash extends its rally, reaching an intraday high of $96.85 despite the broader crypto market correcting. Retail interest in DASH explodes as futures Open Interest soars to $165 million.

XRP slides below 50-day EMA as selling pressure intensifies

Ripple is edging lower toward the pivotal $2.00 level at the time of writing on Friday, marking three consecutive days of declines. The sell-off extends across the crypto market, with Bitcoin falling toward $95,000 and Ethereum pressing down on support at $3,300.

Pi Network consolidates as momentum shift flashes downside risk

Pi Network (PI) is trading near the $0.2000 psychological support level at press time on Friday, extending its nearly month-long consolidation. Large deposits over centralized exchanges accepting PI tokens suggest a sell-side bias among holders.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold support amid waning retail demand

Bitcoin slips but holds above $95,000, weighed down by declining retail demand. Ethereum trades narrowly between the 100-day EMA support and the 200-day EMA resistance.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC bulls remain strong amid institutional demand, risk-on sentiment improves

Bitcoin (BTC) price holds above $95,500 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than so far 5% this week. The rising institutional and corporate demand supports the bullish price action in BTC.