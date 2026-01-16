Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, PUMP & Bitcoin – European Wrap 16 January

BNB (previously known as Binance Coin) trades in the green around $935 on Friday, recovering after a nearly 2% pullback the previous day and aligning with the priced-in BNB Foundation’s 34th quarterly burn of roughly 1.37 million BNB tokens. Still, on-chain data shows BNB Chain warming up, with Total Value Locked (TVL) and transaction count rising.

Pump.fun (PUMP) edges higher by almost 5% at press time on Friday, recovering from a 3% decline the previous day. The release of the new callout feature on the Solana-based launchpad platform for creators could boost trading activity. Still, the retail sentiment remains mixed as PUMP Open Interest and funding rates teeter.

The crypto market has fallen 1.5% over the past 24 hours to $3.23 trillion as the market regains strength after the growth momentum at the beginning of the week. The top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation are down less than 1%, while smaller altcoins are experiencing more significant declines. The exception is Tron, which is up about 1% on the day and has been steadily gaining weight since the end of December.