Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, PUMP & Bitcoin – European Wrap 16 January
BNB holds firm above $900 as quarterly burn, on-chain activity drive gains
BNB (previously known as Binance Coin) trades in the green around $935 on Friday, recovering after a nearly 2% pullback the previous day and aligning with the priced-in BNB Foundation’s 34th quarterly burn of roughly 1.37 million BNB tokens. Still, on-chain data shows BNB Chain warming up, with Total Value Locked (TVL) and transaction count rising.
Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP climbs on release of creator-focused callout feature
Pump.fun (PUMP) edges higher by almost 5% at press time on Friday, recovering from a 3% decline the previous day. The release of the new callout feature on the Solana-based launchpad platform for creators could boost trading activity. Still, the retail sentiment remains mixed as PUMP Open Interest and funding rates teeter.
Bitcoin has not crossed the correction line
The crypto market has fallen 1.5% over the past 24 hours to $3.23 trillion as the market regains strength after the growth momentum at the beginning of the week. The top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation are down less than 1%, while smaller altcoins are experiencing more significant declines. The exception is Tron, which is up about 1% on the day and has been steadily gaining weight since the end of December.
