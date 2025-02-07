Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP are at risk of for further declines
Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $97,400 on Friday after losing nearly 5% in the last three days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) fail to recover and face rejection from their key levels, hinting at further corrections.
Bitcoin price faced a pullback, reaching a low of $91,231, but quickly recovered to close above $101,300 on Monday. However, it failed to maintain its recovery and declined nearly 5% in the next three days. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC trades at around $97,000.
XRP ETF gains traction as SEC acknowledges Grayscale filing for Solana and Litecoin funds
Ripple's XRP was in the limelight on Thursday following the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) 19b-4 filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list and begin trading XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for asset managers Canary Capital, WisdomTree, 21Shares and Bitwise. Likewise, the SEC acknowledged the New York Stock Exchange's (NYSE) 19b-4 filings for Grayscale's Solana and Litecoin ETFs.
Crypto ETFs gain ground as XRP, Solana and Litecoin ETFs see progress. Cboe has filed a 19b-4 with the SEC to list and trade XRP ETFs from asset managers Canary Capital, Bitwise, 21Shares and WisdomTree. This marks a step of progress in the spot XRP ETFs race.
ETH struggles before $2,817, Pectra to launch on testnet on February 26 and March 5
Ethereum (ETH) is down 3% on Thursday as developers agreed that the Pectra upgrade will officially launch on the Holesky and Sepolia testnets in February and March. Meanwhile, ETH could test the upper boundary line of a key descending channel if it sustains a firm move above the $2,817 level.
Pectra upgrade to potentially launch in April. In its All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) call #150 on Thursday, Ethereum developers agreed on official dates for the Pectra upgrade to go live on testnets, with a potential mainnet upgrade set for April.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
