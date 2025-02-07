Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $97,400 on Friday after losing nearly 5% in the last three days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) fail to recover and face rejection from their key levels, hinting at further corrections.

Bitcoin price faced a pullback, reaching a low of $91,231, but quickly recovered to close above $101,300 on Monday. However, it failed to maintain its recovery and declined nearly 5% in the next three days. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC trades at around $97,000.

Ripple's XRP was in the limelight on Thursday following the Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) 19b-4 filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list and begin trading XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for asset managers Canary Capital, WisdomTree, 21Shares and Bitwise. Likewise, the SEC acknowledged the New York Stock Exchange's (NYSE) 19b-4 filings for Grayscale's Solana and Litecoin ETFs.

Ethereum (ETH) is down 3% on Thursday as developers agreed that the Pectra upgrade will officially launch on the Holesky and Sepolia testnets in February and March. Meanwhile, ETH could test the upper boundary line of a key descending channel if it sustains a firm move above the $2,817 level.

Pectra upgrade to potentially launch in April. In its All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) call #150 on Thursday, Ethereum developers agreed on official dates for the Pectra upgrade to go live on testnets, with a potential mainnet upgrade set for April.