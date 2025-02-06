Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH struggles before $2,817, Pectra to launch on testnet on February 26 and March 5

Ethereum price today: $2,670
- Pectra could launch on the Ethereum mainnet in April as developers set February 26 and March 5 for Holesky and Sepolia testnet upgrades.
- Ethereum's share of the global crypto market capitalization reached a four-year low.
- ETH could test the upper boundary of a descending channel if it reclaims and sustains a move above $2,817.
Ethereum (ETH) is down 3% on Thursday as developers agreed that the Pectra upgrade will officially launch on the Holesky and Sepolia testnets in February and March. Meanwhile, ETH could test the upper boundary line of a key descending channel if it sustains a firm move above the $2,817 level.
Pectra upgrade to potentially launch in April
In its All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) call #150 on Thursday, Ethereum developers agreed on official dates for the Pectra upgrade to go live on testnets, with a potential mainnet upgrade set for April.
Pectra will hit the Holesky and Sepolia testnets on February 26 and March 5, respectively. According to Tim Beiko, protocol support lead at the Ethereum Foundation, developers will meet again on March 6 to choose the date for Pectra to go live on the mainnet for all users — potentially in early April, 30 days after the testnet launch "assuming everything goes smoothly."
Pectra is going live— timbeiko.eth (@TimBeiko) February 6, 2025
Holesky will fork at slot 3710976 (Mon, Feb 24 at 21:55:12 UTC)
Sepolia will fork at slot 7118848 (Wed, Mar 5 at 07:29:36 UTC)
Assuming Sepolia goes smoothly, we'll pick the mainnet slot on the March 6 ACD call
Pectra features a series of upgrades to the Ethereum mainnet, including account abstraction features like transaction batching, sponsored transactions and wallet recovery. Other improvements include an increase in the maximum staking balance from 32 ETH to 2,048 ETH to help validators consolidate their nodes and advanced zero-knowledge improvements to boost privacy.
A successful Pectra upgrade could spark renewed interest in ETH and help the Ethereum Foundation overcome the heavy criticisms it has received from community members lately.
The criticisms largely stem from Ethereum's underperformance of Bitcoin and several top altcoins.
Ethereum's share of the total crypto market capitalization dropped to a four-year low, noted JP Morgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou in a report on Wednesday.
The analysts highlighted Ethereum's lack of a strong narrative compared to Bitcoin's branding as a store of value and how it lags behind Solana and Layer 2 networks as reasons for its underperformance.
Meanwhile, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stretched their positive flows streak to five consecutive days after recording a net inflow of $18.10 million on Wednesday. This marks net inflows of over half a billion dollars in the past five days.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could test a descending channel's upper boundary if ETH reclaims $2,817
Ethereum saw $46.50 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of long and short liquidations accounted for $31.66 million and $14.83 million, respectively.
Ethereum saw a rejection near the 2,817 level and is trading within a descending channel on the daily chart, with lower and upper boundary trendlines connecting lower lows and lower highs from December 17.
ETH/USDT daily chart
If ETH reclaims and sustains an extended move above the $2,817 support level, it could rally to test the channel's upper boundary line resistance.
A decisive move above the upper boundary line and the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), establishing both as support levels, will confirm a bullish breakout. This could lead to an ETH rally of over 40% toward the $4,500 level.
For such a move to materialize, the top altcoin has to clear key resistance hurdles near the $3,550, $3,770, and $4,100 levels.
On the downside, ETH will validate a bearish breakdown if ETH declines below the descending channel's lower boundary support line. Such a move could send ETH toward $1,200 if the $2,100 critical support fails.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are below their neutral levels, indicating a dominant bearish momentum. Both indicators need to move above their neutral levels for ETH to flip bullish.
Ethereum FAQs
Ethereum is a decentralized open-source blockchain with smart contracts functionality. Its native currency Ether (ETH), is the second-largest cryptocurrency and number one altcoin by market capitalization. The Ethereum network is tailored for building crypto solutions like decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), etc.
Ethereum is a public decentralized blockchain technology, where developers can build and deploy applications that function without the need for a central authority. To make this easier, the network leverages the Solidity programming language and Ethereum virtual machine which helps developers create and launch applications with smart contract functionality.
Smart contracts are publicly verifiable codes that automates agreements between two or more parties. Basically, these codes self-execute encoded actions when predetermined conditions are met.
Staking is a process of earning yield on your idle crypto assets by locking them in a crypto protocol for a specified duration as a means of contributing to its security. Ethereum transitioned from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on September 15, 2022, in an event christened “The Merge.” The Merge was a key part of Ethereum's roadmap to achieve high-level scalability, decentralization and security while remaining sustainable. Unlike PoW, which requires the use of expensive hardware, PoS reduces the barrier of entry for validators by leveraging the use of crypto tokens as the core foundation of its consensus process.
Gas is the unit for measuring transaction fees that users pay for conducting transactions on Ethereum. During periods of network congestion, gas can be extremely high, causing validators to prioritize transactions based on their fees.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin recovers above $98,000 as Eric Trump encourages WLFI to add BTC
Bitcoin price recovers slightly, trading above $98,000 at the time of writing on Thursday after losing nearly 5% in the last two days. Eric Trump encouraged the addition of BTC to their family-backed crypto platform WLFI portfolio, which may be supporting Bitcoin’s recovery.
Bonk Price Forecast: 2.02 trillion BONK coins will be burn
Bonk price recovers slightly on Thursday after falling over 5% so far this week. BONK announces it will burn 2.02 trillion tokens to celebrate the BONKdragon event and the 2025 Lunar New Year.
Can XRP bounce back? SEC actions may favor Ripple in ongoing appeal
XRP is down 3% in the early hours of Thursday as crypto community members anticipate that the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) appeal of the ruling in its case with Ripple will likely not stand following latest developments under the new administration.
Dogecoin price flashes death cross signal as Elon Musk grills US Treasury
Dogecoin price stabilized around the $0.26 level on Wednesday amid a 22% weekly decline as crypto markets tumbled further. Elon Musk’s latest ‘DOGE’ tweets amid an ongoing face-off with the US Treasury have sparked testy market reactions.
Bitcoin: BTC in positive tone ahead of third highest-returning month
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $104,000 on Friday after bouncing off its 50-day Exponential Moving Average earlier this week. A K33 Research explains how Nvidia’s big drop in stock valuation this week, driven by DeepSeek, affected Bitcoin’s price.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.