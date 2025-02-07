Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP are at risk of for further declines

Bitcoin price hovers around $97,400 on Friday after losing nearly 5% in the last three days.

Ethereum price failed to recover, trading around $2,700 and hinting at a downleg ahead.

Ripple faced rejection around the $2.72 daily resistance; further correction on the cards.

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around $97,400 on Friday after losing nearly 5% in the last three days. Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) fail to recover and face rejection from their key levels, hinting at further corrections.

Bitcoin bears aim for the $90,000 mark

Bitcoin price faced a pullback, reaching a low of $91,231, but quickly recovered to close above $101,300 on Monday. However, it failed to maintain its recovery and declined nearly 5% in the next three days. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC trades at around $97,000.

If BTC continues its correction, it could extend the decline to test its psychologically important level of $90,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 44 after being rejected from below its neutral level of 50 on Monday, indicating bearish momentum. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bearish crossover last week, hinting at further correction ahead.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Conversely, if BTC recovers and finds support around $100,000, it would extend the recovery to retest its January 31 high of $106,012.

Ethereum price is poised for a downleg as it fails to recover above $3,000

Ethereum price faced a rejection around its descending trendline on February 1 and declined 13.87%, closing below its $3,000 psychologically important level the next day. On Monday, ETH dips and reaches a low of $2,125 but quickly recovers to close at $2,879. However, it failed to maintain its recovery and declined almost 7% in the next three days. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers around $2,715.

If ETH continues its decline and closes below $2,359, it will extend the decline to test its next weekly support at $1,905.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 33, nearing its oversold level of 30, indicating a strong bearish momentum. The MACD also continued to show a bearish crossover last week, suggesting the continuation of a bearish trend.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH recovers, it could extend the recovery to test its $3,000 level.

Ripple is set for a downward move as it faces rejection around $2.72

Ripple price broke below its ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since early January) on February 2 and declined by 10.35%, closing below its 50-day EMA at $2.59. On Monday, Ripple dipped and reached a low of $1.77 but quickly recovered to close at $2.70. However, it failed to maintain its recovery, was rejected from the daily resistance level at $2.72, and declined nearly 14% in the next three days. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers around $2.35.

Suppose XRP continues its pullback and closes below its daily support at $1.96. It could extend the decline to test its weekly support level at $1.40.

The RSI on the daily chart reads 35, heading towards its oversold level of 30, indicating a strong bearish momentum. The MACD also continued to show a bearish crossover last week, suggesting the continuation of a bearish trend.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if XRP recovers, it could extend the recovery to test its daily resistance level at $2.72.