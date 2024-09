Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, TrueCoin & Cryptos – European Wrap 25 September

The crypto market rose 1.2% in 24 hours to $2.25 trillion, approaching the highs set exactly one month ago. New highs could attract more buyers and signal a break in the multi-month downtrend. The sentiment index rose to 59, the highest since late July, which looks like the optimal range for further gains. It is far from extreme greed, which signals overbought conditions, and fear-selling is behind us.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Tuesday that it settled charges against TrueCoin LLC and TrustToken Inc. for their fraudulent and unregistered sales of investment contracts involving TrueUSD (TUSD) stablecoin. Pending court approval, each company faces civil penalties of $163,766.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades slightly down around $63,800 at the time of writing on Wednesday, consolidating within the $62,000 and $64,700 key levels for the sixth day in a row. There are signs of indecision among traders as dormant wallets begin to move, some whales accumulated, and the US Spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) recorded more than $136 million inflow on Tuesday.

