Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin & Synthetix — Asian Wrap 08 September

Can Bitcoin price benefit from the denial of two major crypto regulation bills?
Bitcoin price, along with that of other cryptocurrencies, has been slow to recover since the July crash. The added lack of clarity from regulatory bodies and the government has been feeding the bearish woes that have dragged BTC to its present trading price. With the possibility of two more crypto regulation bills on the verge of rejection, this is how the future could look for the biggest digital asset in the world.
Synthetix price rally attracts investors despite six-month high losses
Synthetix price has had a pretty good run these past seven days, leading the crypto market recovery. While the altcoin found interest on the social front, the investors did not disappoint when it came to on-chain behavior. But despite the cryptocurrency noting bullish behavior, many investors still faced losses due to their lack of patience.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Synthetix price rally attracts investors despite six-month high losses
Synthetix price has had a pretty good run these past seven days, leading the crypto market recovery. While the altcoin found interest on the social front, the investors did not disappoint when it came to on-chain behavior. But despite the cryptocurrency noting bullish behavior, many investors still faced losses due to their lack of patience.
FBI links North Korean hacker group Lazarus to Stake.com’s $41 million heist
One of the biggest cybercriminal groups, Lazarus, run by members of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has been confirmed to be active again. The North Korean hacker group has been the leader in cyber crimes this year and has also been held responsible for the recent Stake.com attack.
Can Bitcoin price benefit from the denial of two major crypto regulation bills?
Bitcoin price, along with that of other cryptocurrencies, has been slow to recover since the July crash. The added lack of clarity from regulatory bodies and the government has been feeding the bearish woes that have dragged BTC to its present trading price.
Coinbase, Aave and USDC issuer Circle, among others, join hands to launch “Tokenized Asset Coalition”
Crypto adoption took a hit earlier last quarter as the market experienced a bearish run. However, industry players are leaning toward options to bring more users to the digital asset market with the new initiative targeting Traditional Finance (TradFi) investors.
Bitcoin: BTC correlation to DJIA hits 2021 peak levels amid ETF hype
Bitcoin price undid Grayscale gains after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has decided to postpone its spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) decision on eight applications. BTC slid from $28,000 down to $26,000, where it currently trades.