Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SUI & Crypto – European Wrap 24 February
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC falls to two-week low as ETF outflows, tariff chaos weigh

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends losses, trading below $64,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, ending its sideways trend as selling pressure gets renewed. The institutional demand started the week on a negative note, recording withdrawals on Monday, while Strategy (MSTR) bought the recent dips. The broader sentiment remains risk-off as growing uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s new tariff announcement and rising US-Iran tensions put a lid on the Crypto King, increasing downside risks toward $60,000.

Chart

Sui Price Forecast: SUI capitulates under pressure, opens the door to $0.70

Sui (SUI) declines by 3% at press time on Tuesday, extending the downside breakout of a short-consolidation range confirmed the previous day. Retail sentiment is bearish, as evidenced by increased long liquidations and a sharp drop in the funding rate. The technical outlook indicates a possibility of a steeper correction to the $0.70 level.

Chart

Crypto: Capitulation or double bottom?

The crypto market cap continues to decline, losing nearly 5.5% over the past 24 hours to $2.19 trillion, practically repeating the extremes of early February. The last time the market was consistently lower was in September 2024. If there is a rebound by the end of the day, we can talk about the formation of a double bottom, which will give hope for a rebound of about 10%. However, a failure to rebound will signal the end of the recovery, opening the potential for a further 25% decline to the 2023 consolidation range.

FXStreet Team

Meme coins are facing renewed selling pressure amid fading broad risk-on sentiment so far this week, with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe extending their losses after recent corrections.

Pi Network rebounds by 2% at press time on Tuesday, regaining strength after a three-day decline. A renewed interest among investors, evidenced by outflows from Centralized Exchanges, backs the short-term recovery.

Hedera price extends its losses after falling nearly 4% the previous day. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook alongside an unfavourable technical outlook, suggesting a deeper correction for HBAR.

Altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash, Hyperliquid, and Pump.fun, are leading losses over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin falls below $64,000 on Tuesday. The technical outlook for BCH, HYPE, and PUMP flags downside risk amid broader market selling.

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade within a range-bound zone, hovering around $67,000 at the time of writing on Friday, and falling slightly so far this week, with no signs of recovery.