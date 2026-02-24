Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SUI & Crypto – European Wrap 24 February

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends losses, trading below $64,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, ending its sideways trend as selling pressure gets renewed. The institutional demand started the week on a negative note, recording withdrawals on Monday, while Strategy (MSTR) bought the recent dips. The broader sentiment remains risk-off as growing uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s new tariff announcement and rising US-Iran tensions put a lid on the Crypto King, increasing downside risks toward $60,000.

Sui (SUI) declines by 3% at press time on Tuesday, extending the downside breakout of a short-consolidation range confirmed the previous day. Retail sentiment is bearish, as evidenced by increased long liquidations and a sharp drop in the funding rate. The technical outlook indicates a possibility of a steeper correction to the $0.70 level.

The crypto market cap continues to decline, losing nearly 5.5% over the past 24 hours to $2.19 trillion, practically repeating the extremes of early February. The last time the market was consistently lower was in September 2024. If there is a rebound by the end of the day, we can talk about the formation of a double bottom, which will give hope for a rebound of about 10%. However, a failure to rebound will signal the end of the recovery, opening the potential for a further 25% decline to the 2023 consolidation range.