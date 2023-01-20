Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Assessing shift in BTC’s narrative and critical levels to watch
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear surge in buying pressure that has shifted the landscape from bearish to bullish, albeit for the short term. Regardless, investors are cautious and torn between discerning what phase of the cycle BTC is in.
Solana could destroy Ethereum alternatives with its massive surge in activity on the SOL blockchain
Solana, an Ethereum alternative blockchain, has witnessed a spike in the daily active SOL accounts and transactions on its network. The altcoin is working on dissociating itself from the FTX exchange collapse and “Sam coin” narrative.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC not reflecting fallout from Genesis bankruptcy
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently holding near $20 after reality kicked in this week with several central bankers coming out and setting the record straight in terms of inflation, growth outlook and recession possibilities. To make matters worse for cryptocurrencies, this morning in Hong Kong crypto broker Genesis filed for bankruptcy after trying to negotiate with its creditors since November for an alternative way out.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is crypto lender Genesis bankruptcy the end of the era for the spreading FTX contagion?
Genesis, a crypto lender owned by the Digital Currency Group has filed for bankruptcy weeks after the insolvency crisis hit the FTX exchange. The lender had halted crypto withdrawals for users since November and was embroiled in a spat with Winklevoss’ exchange platform Gemini.
Cardano Price Prediction: Too early to call the uptrend over?
Cardano price is witnessing the first signs of a correction following the 55% rally established this winter. This thesis analyzes previous market behavior and technical indicators to forecast a plausible scenario for ADA in the weeks to come.
Three reasons why Ethereum is the safer long-term bet
Ethereum has played an extremely important role in building the cryptocurrency ecosystem in the world. Although many blockchains were launched after Bitcoin’s start in 2009, ETH became a major focus of speculation due to the wide range of potential applications it could offer if it were to be successful.
Solana price recovery of FTX-induced losses to be delayed as SOL falls by 14% in a week
Solana price has managed to exceed expectations with its rally over the last couple of days, but the Ethereum killer is now facing the possibility of corrections. This cool-down, following an extensive rally, could lead to the price losing its critical support, which may not be in the traders’ best interest.
Bitcoin: Will $20,000 be the end of bull rally for BTC?
BTC looks healthy and ready to retest one of the significant hurdles at $19,248. Network activity shows enthusiasm, but on-chain metrics reveal this move cannot sustain. Two key levels to pay attention to include $19,248 to the upside and $15,443 to the downside.