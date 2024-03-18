Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Shiba Inu & WIF – American Wrap 18 March

The price of Dogwifhat (WIF), a Solana-based meme coin, increased sharply on Monday after the purchase of the original picture that inspired the token. The acquisition, for which web3 pioneer Global Coin Research (GCR) paid $4.3 million worth of Ether, comes along Elon Musk’s recent post on X about the meme coin. Both elements have propelled the meme coin’s market capitalization to around $3.21 billion, according to CoinGecko data.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is in the lower segment of the ascending parallel channel, treading on relatively mucky ground as early profit booking continues. However, strong support is expected lower, marked by the entry price of traders who bought into the ETF narrative.

