Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SEC & Cryptos – European Wrap 18 September

Bitcoin softens slightly as traders brace for Fed interest-rate cut
Bitcoin (BTC) retraces slightly, trading above $59,000 on Wednesday, as crypto markets brace for the upcoming interest-rate decision by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which is expected to lower interest rates for the first time in more than four years. Even as traders widely anticipate the rate cut, the meeting is surrounded by the uncertainty of how big this cut will be, a key element that could influence BTC prices and crypto markets as a whole.
Why US citizens can’t participate in airdrops: Top house republicans ask SEC Chair Gary Gensler
Crypto market participants in the United States are excluded from airdrops for legal reasons. Airdrops occur when crypto projects distribute their tokens to holders in a free or discounted manner, sending them directly to their wallet address or inviting eligible users to claim these crypto assets.
The crypto market gets a boost from stocks
The crypto market has gained 2.1% in the last 24 hours to reach $2.08 trillion. The rise in the stock market has brought buyers back to Bitcoin, which has positively impacted cryptocurrencies. The sentiment index is still in the fear zone, but at 45, it is already close to neutral territory. This shows that it is lagging stocks where sentiment has shifted to 'greed'.
