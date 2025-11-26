Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, SARB & Crypto – European Wrap 26 November

Bitcoin is on course for its worst November since 2018, but a new forecast sees a BTC price bottom this week.

Bitcoin remains in bear market territory ahead of the November monthly close, its drawdown versus October’s all-time highs hitting up to 36%.

South Africa's three largest cryptocurrency exchanges—Luno, VALR, and Ovex—now serve 7.8 million users as of July 2025. These platforms held about $1.5 billion (R25.3 billion) in crypto custody by the end of 2024. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) tracks this expansion in its First 2025 Financial Stability Review. Adoption reflects broader African trends, where crypto remittances and savings draw users despite volatility. The number of accounts nearly doubled since early 2022, driven by economic pressures like high inflation and currency depreciation.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $87,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls push for stability, following weeks of persistent declines. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are also holding steady above key support levels.

Recovery continuation this week will depend on institutional and retail demand as well as overall risk sentiment. However, investors must temper their bullish expectations, citing key hurdles and existing macroeconomic uncertainty.