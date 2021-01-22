Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Zilliqa – Asian Wrap 22 Jan

This on-chain metrics suggests Bitcoin price correction is unstoppable
Bitcoin is trading sub $30,000 after a hurricane-like gust of wind swept across the cryptocurrency market. The flagship digital assets had been rejected at $38,000, giving way to losses that took a pit stop at $34,000. However, the bearish outlook grew stronger, forcing BTC to test former support at $30,000.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP bears eye December low on downside break of short-term triangle
XRP/USD bounces off 0.2400 threshold to currently around 0.2550 during early Friday. Even so, the altcoin stays near the lowest since January 06 while keeping the recent downside break of a symmetrical triangle established since January 10.
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL seems to be on the verge of a massive 50% fall
Zilliqa had a massive run to $0.099 that ended on December 27, 2020. The digital asset has been under consolidation since then and it’s now on the verge of plummeting if a crucial support level is not defended by the bulls. On the 12-hour chart, Zilliqa has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern.
Top 3 Privacy Coin Price Prediction Monero, Dash, Zcash: Massive sell-off for the privacy market
Monero price is down by 10% following Bitcoin’s bearish rally. Similarly, Dash and Zcash also lost around 10% of their price in the past 24 hours and have established short-term downtrends.
Bitcoin price slices through critical support barrier targets $28,000 according to trading veteran
Bitcoin has been trading inside a tightening range for the past week without a clear direction. However, in the past 24 hours, the bears have taken over and managed to push Bitcoin price below a crucial support level.
Chainlink price at risk of a 16% drop towards $16, but there is still hope
Chainlink had a healthy consolidation period after a new all-time high that has turned into a steeper correction than what the bulls expected. LINK lost the $20 psychological level and it’s on the verge of a massive pullback towards $16.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.