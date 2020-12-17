Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Yearn.Finance – Asian Wrap 17 Dec

Bitcoin’s bull run looks stronger than ever as on-chain metrics point to further price growth
As Bitcoin fundamentals continue to look brighter, several indicators are also giving signals pointing to the possible direction of the market in the future. However, none of these metrics change the bullish thesis of the digital asset. Several on-chain metrics continue to reinforce the case of an upward movement for the pioneer cryptocurrency.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP fades biggest rally in three weeks as bulls battle 21-day SMA
XRP/USD picks up the bids near 0.5660 during early Thursday. In doing so, the pair cheers its upside break of a key resistance while attacking the 21-day SMA to extend the rise. 50-day SMA adds downside filters below the previous resistance line.
Yearn.Finance price forms a massive bullish pattern and aims for $32,000
YFI established a strong uptrend support trendline on the 12-hour chart and has defended it again in the past 24 hours right after Bitcoin cracked $20,000 for the first time ever. YFI currently trades at $27,199. On the 12-hour chart, YFI price has established a bullish divergence with the RSI, forming higher lows while the technical indicator has formed lower lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin goes all ballistic breaks the $22,000 psychological barrier
Bitcoin seems to have launched itself to the moon after it surged above $20,000 for the first time in history. The flagship cryptocurrency has not slowed down the rally amid the price discovery movement.
XRP fades biggest rally in three weeks as bulls battle 21-day SMA
XRP/USD picks up the bids near 0.5660 during early Thursday. In doing so, the pair cheers its upside break of a key resistance while attacking the 21-day SMA to extend the rise. 50-day SMA adds ...
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT is getting ready to dump as technical levels flash red
Polkadot pulled the uptrend a bit higher on Bitcoin's rally to new all-time highs near $22,000. The token almost recovered to the peak formed early December at $5.6. However, the price hit a barrier ...
EGLD 250% rally seems unstoppable despite technicals spelling doom
Elrond has continued to rally despite the sluggish price action among altcoins in the top 100. The token is up over 250% from the lows traded in October and November.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.