Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Yearn.Finance – Asian Wrap 17 Dec

Bitcoin’s bull run looks stronger than ever as on-chain metrics point to further price growth

As Bitcoin fundamentals continue to look brighter, several indicators are also giving signals pointing to the possible direction of the market in the future. However, none of these metrics change the bullish thesis of the digital asset. Several on-chain metrics continue to reinforce the case of an upward movement for the pioneer cryptocurrency.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP fades biggest rally in three weeks as bulls battle 21-day SMA

XRP/USD picks up the bids near 0.5660 during early Thursday. In doing so, the pair cheers its upside break of a key resistance while attacking the 21-day SMA to extend the rise. 50-day SMA adds downside filters below the previous resistance line.

Yearn.Finance price forms a massive bullish pattern and aims for $32,000

YFI established a strong uptrend support trendline on the 12-hour chart and has defended it again in the past 24 hours right after Bitcoin cracked $20,000 for the first time ever. YFI currently trades at $27,199. On the 12-hour chart, YFI price has established a bullish divergence with the RSI, forming higher lows while the technical indicator has formed lower lows.