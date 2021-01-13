Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Yearn.Finance – Asian Wrap 13 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC prints five-day downtrend as sellers tighten grip below 34,000

BTC/USD stays on the back foot around 33,800 during early Wednesday’s trading. The crypto major pair dropped below the 10-day SMA on Tuesday while flashing the most bearish MACD signs since early December, which in turn favor sellers as the quote declines for the fifth consecutive day.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP eases inside 13-day-old symmetrical triangle

XRP/USD drops to 0.2875 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the ripple pair defies recovery hopes, triggered the previous day, while funneling down a symmetrical triangle established since December 25. Sellers may eye December lows on triangle breakdown.

Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI eying up $40,000 after defending critical level

YFI price had a massive 50% breakout on January 7 which got a lot of continuation in the next two days up to $39,939. Unfortunately, the entire market suffered a significant collapse and YFI dropped towards $25,250. On the daily chart, the digital asset dropped to a low of $25,250.