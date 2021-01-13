Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Yearn.Finance – Asian Wrap 13 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC prints five-day downtrend as sellers tighten grip below 34,000
BTC/USD stays on the back foot around 33,800 during early Wednesday’s trading. The crypto major pair dropped below the 10-day SMA on Tuesday while flashing the most bearish MACD signs since early December, which in turn favor sellers as the quote declines for the fifth consecutive day.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP eases inside 13-day-old symmetrical triangle
XRP/USD drops to 0.2875 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the ripple pair defies recovery hopes, triggered the previous day, while funneling down a symmetrical triangle established since December 25. Sellers may eye December lows on triangle breakdown.
Yearn.Finance Price Prediction: YFI eying up $40,000 after defending critical level
YFI price had a massive 50% breakout on January 7 which got a lot of continuation in the next two days up to $39,939. Unfortunately, the entire market suffered a significant collapse and YFI dropped towards $25,250. On the daily chart, the digital asset dropped to a low of $25,250.
Four Bitcoin on-chain metrics rise to all-time highs suggesting the bull run has just begun
Bitcoin price retraced more than 20% after hitting a new all-time high of $41,986 on January 8. While the chances of further losses remain high, it might set the conditions for a new influx of capital that ignites a new uptrend.
VeChain holds above massive demand barrier that may propel it to higher highs
VeChain price corrected 35% within 24 hours, owing to its correlation with Bitcoin. While its VET’s resurgence since the drop shows signs of lingering buying pressure, on-chain metrics show the most critical support level underneath it is still intact.
Ethereum price ready to hit a new all-time high above $1,400
Ethereum hit a new three-year high at $1,348 on January 10, 2021, before Bitcoin crashed and took down the market with it. Nonetheless, Ethereum managed to recover up to $1,100 and is currently outperforming Bitcoin. The digital asset faces only one critical ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.