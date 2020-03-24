Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Tron - Asian Wrap March 24

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Lack of visible resistance bodes well for bulls as BTC/USD has clear path till $6,850

BTC/USD bulls are in cruise control of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from $6,511.64 to $6,588.75. Earlier this Monday, the price blew past the $6,000 zone as it flew up from $5,831 to $6,511.64. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance on the upside.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls rally back to negate the losses of Monday

XRP/USD bulls rallied together and picked the price up from $0.1477 to $0.1588. In the process, they managed to negate the losses of Monday wherein the asset fell from $0.1582 to $0.1477. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation and below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD bullish momentum quickly shifts the focus to $0.0200

Tron price is trading higher by 8% in the last 24 hours. Recovery from the recent price crash to $0.007039 has been steady but gradual. The bullish wave last Friday saw the price hit a weekly high at $0.01276. Consequently, the lower correction that followed embraced support at $0.0100.