Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Tezos – Asian Wrap 01 Dec

Number of Ethereum nodes skyrocket ahead of ETH 2.0

The number of Ethereum nodes briefly exceeded those in the Bitcoin network. The level of participation in the Ethereum network has risen by about 13% from where it was on November 15. The number of Ethereum nodes briefly out paced those of Bitcoin, in anticipation for the ETH 2.0 upgrade.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD eases inside short-term rising channel

XRP/USD drops to 0.6550 while stepping back from the latest high of 0.6767 during the early Tuesday. In doing so, the crypto major fades upside momentum inside a bullish chart pattern. XRP/USD drops to 0.6550 while stepping back from the latest high of 0.6767 during the early Tuesday.

Tezos to add anonymity features, XTZ price aims to hit $2.8 in the short-term

While Tezos price slowly recovers from the last market crash, its developers have announced a new upgrade named Edo, which intends to add shielding on transactions and a ticket system for smart contracts to issue tokens. On the 4-hour chart, XTZ has created an ascending wedge pattern.