Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Tezos – Asian Wrap 01 Dec

Number of Ethereum nodes skyrocket ahead of ETH 2.0
The number of Ethereum nodes briefly exceeded those in the Bitcoin network. The level of participation in the Ethereum network has risen by about 13% from where it was on November 15. The number of Ethereum nodes briefly out paced those of Bitcoin, in anticipation for the ETH 2.0 upgrade.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD eases inside short-term rising channel
XRP/USD drops to 0.6550 while stepping back from the latest high of 0.6767 during the early Tuesday. In doing so, the crypto major fades upside momentum inside a bullish chart pattern. XRP/USD drops to 0.6550 while stepping back from the latest high of 0.6767 during the early Tuesday.
Tezos to add anonymity features, XTZ price aims to hit $2.8 in the short-term
While Tezos price slowly recovers from the last market crash, its developers have announced a new upgrade named Edo, which intends to add shielding on transactions and a ticket system for smart contracts to issue tokens. On the 4-hour chart, XTZ has created an ascending wedge pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
