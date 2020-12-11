Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Maker Dao – Asian Wrap 11 Dec

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC bears eye two-month-old support line amid losses below 21-day SMA

BTC/USD holds lower ground, currently near the intraday low of 18,172, during early Friday. The crypto major marked the second failure to break an upward sloping trend line from October 09 the previous day. However, bearish MACD and extended weakness below the 21-day SMA favor the Bitcoin sellers.

XRP holders can follow these easy steps to claim their Spark tokens

The XRP Ledger is set to benefit from the Spark token airdrop by tapping into Ethereum-like functionality. Coinbase and the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges are going to support the airdrop on December 12. XRP holders before the airdrop’s timestamp are eligible to receive the Spark tokens.

Maker DAO Price Prediction: MKR seems poised to rebound to $600

Despite the stagnant outlook seen in Maker's price action (MKR), signals from technical and on-chain indicators have maintained that it is poised for an uptrend. It goes without saying that this tardiness in the cryptocurrency's reaction has stretched a little more than expected.