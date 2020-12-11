Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Maker Dao – Asian Wrap 11 Dec

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC bears eye two-month-old support line amid losses below 21-day SMA
BTC/USD holds lower ground, currently near the intraday low of 18,172, during early Friday. The crypto major marked the second failure to break an upward sloping trend line from October 09 the previous day. However, bearish MACD and extended weakness below the 21-day SMA favor the Bitcoin sellers.
XRP holders can follow these easy steps to claim their Spark tokens
The XRP Ledger is set to benefit from the Spark token airdrop by tapping into Ethereum-like functionality. Coinbase and the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges are going to support the airdrop on December 12. XRP holders before the airdrop’s timestamp are eligible to receive the Spark tokens.
Maker DAO Price Prediction: MKR seems poised to rebound to $600
Despite the stagnant outlook seen in Maker's price action (MKR), signals from technical and on-chain indicators have maintained that it is poised for an uptrend. It goes without saying that this tardiness in the cryptocurrency's reaction has stretched a little more than expected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin selling intensifies, crypto bull run on hold
Cryptocurrencies across the board are nursing wounds led by the flagship digital asset, Bitcoin. Recovery from the mid-week declines is an uphill battle for the bulls. Investors are jittery and wondering if this could be the end of the bull run.
XRP holders can follow these easy steps to claim their Spark tokens
Ripple holders are filled with excitement as the biggest airdrop knocks at their doors. The Flare Network will bring forth the new Spark tokens to the XRP ecosystem.
LLTC poised to flip bullish if support at $70 holds
Litecoin seems to be hunting for support above $70, following another rejection at $75. This expected support's role is to shift the bulls' focus to higher price levels, preferably above $80.
WAVES sell-off gains traction, bears target at $5
Waves has been one of the best-performing altcoins recently. The coin bottomed at $2 in early October and hit the highest level of 2020 at $9.37. However, the token has run out of luck.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC teetering on the verge of an abyss after conquering a new all-time high
Bitcoin lived through a momentous week. The pioneer digital currency hit the new all-time high at $19,915 and stopped within a whisker of a crucial $20,000.