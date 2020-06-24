Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below $9,500 and tested the $9,476 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has been ragebound above $9,700 since the beginning of the week; however the lack of the follow through demotivated the bulls and pushed the price mack inside the previous consolidation range.

Ripple price has embarked on the ultimate journey towards $0.20 following another shot at the seller congestion zone, $0.19. The recovery commenced in the Asian session on Wednesday but was only able to take down the barrier at $0.19 in the ongoing European session. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is teetering at $0.1904 amid a building bullish momentum.

Litecoin (LTC) dropped from the intraday high of $44.60 and tested $43.16 amid sharp sell-off across the board. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.39, down nearly 2% since the start of the day. Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.39 billion.