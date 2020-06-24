Ripple Market Update: XRP/USD bulls take another short at $0.19, rendezvous at $0.20

- Ripple steps above $0.19 in tandem with Ethereum’s 2% surge to $249.26 (intraday high).
- Ripple is grinding into a potential rising triangle pattern breakout likely to shoot it towards $0.1950 and $0.20.
Ripple price has embarked on the ultimate journey towards $0.20 following another shot at the seller congestion zone, $0.19. The recovery commenced in the Asian session on Wednesday but was only able to take down the barrier at $0.19 in the ongoing European session. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is teetering at $0.1904 amid a building bullish momentum.
If the bulls do not lose steam and the technical picture continues to improve, there is a chance that buyers will soon take the fight to $0.1950 and $0.20 resistances. For now, XRP is trading at $0.1903 and toying with a possible rising triangle pattern breakout.
If the triangle breakout fails to materialize, expect consolidation to take precedence in the coming sessions. The RSI has been on an upward roll but is now taking a breath slightly under the overbought region.
Generally, the trend is in the hands of the bulls especially with the MACD settling above the midline. Moreover, minor bullish divergence hints that gains are likely to be contained above $0.19 in the short term.
On the downside, support is expected at the ascending trendline (triangle support). Other key support areas include the 50 SMA ($0.1892), $0.890, the 100 SMA ($0.1884) and $0.1850.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC recovery stalled, ETH move ahead at full steam
BTC/USD has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of. The coin settled above $9,600, but the further upside seems to be limited.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level
XRP/USD dropped from $0.1895 to $0.1892 after losing momentum at the $0.19 level. The signal line is about to crossover the MACD line, showing an upcoming reversal in bearish market momentum.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH/USD shines on the way to $250
Ethereum has not only resumed the uptrend from the opening value of $243 but also is focused on breaking the psychological hurdle at $250. The second-largest cryptocurrency is up 2% on the day to dance at ...
ADA/USD spikes ahead of June 30 Shelly upgrade, the moon is nigh
Over the last 24 hours, Cardano which is currently the tenth largest cryptocurrency in the market has advanced higher by over 5%. Following the rejection at $0.09 earlier in June, ADA/USD plunged ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.