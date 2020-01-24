Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin & Ripple – European Wrap – 24 January

Following a few days of dancing in a tight range mainly between $8,600 and $8,700, Bitcoin dived under $8,300. The losses stopped at $8,269 before reversing briefly above $8,300. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $8,309 and features a bullish trend with shrinking volatility according to the cryptocurrencies live rates table.

Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $9.4 billion has lost over 5% in recent 24 hours and hit the low of $0.2136 on Friday. XRP/USD is moving within a clear bearish trend amid expanding volatility.

XRP/USD is trading at $0.2158 with the nearest support created by a psychological $0.2100. This area is reinforced by SMA50 daily. Once it is taken out, the sell-off may be extended towards$0.2000 and an ultimate bearish goal created by the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.1960.