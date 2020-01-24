Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls scatter into hibernation, price dips below $8,300 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin bulls run into hibernation after failing to defend the support at $8,600, opening the door for losses under $8,300.
- Tom Lee and John Bollinger believe that the current Bitcoin price pullback is healthy.
Following a few days of dancing in a tight range mainly between $8,600 and $8,700, Bitcoin dived under $8,300. The losses stopped at $8,269 before reversing briefly above $8,300. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $8,309 and features a bullish trend with shrinking volatility according to the cryptocurrencies live rates table.
In spite of the breakdown key analysts such as Tom Lee of Fundstrat and John Bollinger, the creator of the Bollinger Bands indicator believe that the pullback is healthy and there is no course for alarm. Bollinger said via a tweet:
This is a ‘logical place’ for $btcusd to find support, a pullback to a breakout level and the middle BB.
According to the prevailing trend, Bitcoin is not done with exploring the rabbit hole. A drop to the zone at $8,200, where most buyers are waiting to, is likely to place Bitcoin into a trajectory towards $9,200.
Based on the confluence detector tool, if Bitcoin price drops below the initial support at $8,259 highlighted by the Bollinger Band 4-hour lower, the previous low one-day and the previous low 1-hour, the momentum could reverse on tough $8,000. The zone at $8,000 is home to the SMA100 one-day and the previous week low.
In terms of price prediction, the weekend session is likely to witness a rally emanating from the support at either $8,259 or $8,000. Recovery will, however, have to deal with the hurdle at $8,346 (initial resistance), $8,432 (second hurdle), $8,518 (third resistance) and the last but most significant barrier at $8,691.
More confluence levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin claws back its market share
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,307 (-2.5% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been moving within a short-term bullish trend during early Asian hours.
ETH/USD bears flip the bulls, target shifts to $5
Ethereum Classic is facing the ultimate correction following a massive bull-run that had it hit January highs around $12 from December lows at $3.41. The persuasive urge upwards has, however, ended in losses due to a lack of ...
XRP/USD struggles to save triangle support at its peak
Ripple price struggles to stay above $0.22 support amid a forceful downtrend momentum from recent highs at $0.255. The formation of a falling triangle hints a bullish breakout if its support is defended and XRP bulls allowed to focus on $0.24 resistance.
The Crypto Sector in selloff mode searches a support zone
Most of the cryptocurrency sector accelerated the losses after breaking the neckline of support that was holding their prices. The selling pressure was in almost all digital assets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...