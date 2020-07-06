Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – European Wrap 6 June

Bitcoin (BTC) resumed the recovery as the bears failed to push the price below $9,000. However, the coin hit the area marginally above $9,200 and retreated to $9,190 by press time. Obviously, the upside momentum is not strong enough to take the first digital asset out of the range.

XRP/USD has jumped above $0.1800 and hit the intraday high at $0.1831 amid strong bullish sentiments. While the price retreated to $0/1824 by the time of writing, the upside momentum remains strong and may result in XRP/USD move towards the critical resistance created by $0.1900. Ripple's XRP is the fourth largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.11 billion. The coin has gained about 3% of its value both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.

Ethereum is currently trading at $235 after a significant bull move climbing above the daily 12-EMA at $229.63 and the 26-EMA at $229.8. ETH/USD also cracked the $232.80 resistance established on July 1 as the last daily high which means the digital asset is now inside a daily uptrend.