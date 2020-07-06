- XRP/USD ha broken free from a tight range, bulls rejoice.
- The recovery may be extended to a psychological $0.1900.
XRP/USD has jumped above $0.1800 and hit the intraday high at $0.1831 amid strong bullish sentiments. While the price retreated to $0/1824 by the time of writing, the upside momentum remains strong and may result in XRP/USD move towards the critical resistance created by $0.1900. Ripple's XRP is the fourth largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.11 billion. The coin has gained about 3% of its value both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday chart, XRP/USD demonstrates a steep increase. The price moved outside the Bollinger Band (BB) on 1-hour chart, which means XRP may be vulnerable to the downside correction towards at least $0.1800. If this support gives way, the sell-off may be extended to $0.1780-$0.1760. This narrow zone includes 1-hour SMA50, SMA100 and SMA200 as well as the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band. Most likely, it will slow down the bears and create a condition for another bullish wave.
The RSI on 1-hour chart stays on the overbought territory; however, it still points upwards, which means, XRP/USD may retest another intraday high before the downside correction begins.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the upside, strong resistance is created by $0.1900. This psychological barrier served as strong support in the middle and in the end of June. Now it has the potential to stop the recovery. Moreover, 4-hour SMA200 is located on the approach to this level. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.1988, the highest level since June 17.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
