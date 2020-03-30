Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap March 30

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD refreshes levels under $6,000 as $5,000 beckons

Bitcoin price continues to explore the levels towards $5,000 as discussed on Friday. The failure to break above the critical $7,000 level left the bulls discouraged but sellers gained confidence with the reducing trading volume. The fall in the price of Bitcoin is happening at the end of the month.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD recovers from the weekend dip to $0.16, bulls eye $0.18

Ripple price is in the green during the Asian session on Monday just like the other major cryptocurrencies; Bitcoin and Ethereum. The digital assets are focused on correcting the weekend session losses due to declining trading volumes across the board.

Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD bulls wake up from weekend slumber, eyes glued on $140

Ethereum price fell victim to increased selling activities over the weekend session. Last week’s key support at $135 gave in to the selling pressure, allowing the bears into the driver seat as ETH/USD plunged under $130. The price approached $120 support area but found balance at $124.