Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 4 Oct

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD growth hampered as bulls face stacks of resistance

The bears have full control of BTC/USD in the early hours of Friday. So far, the price has dropped from 8,234.30 to $8,130. Before this, BTC/USD had a bearish Thursday, wherein the price fell from $8,385 to $8,234.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD breakout to $0.26 supply zone still lingers

Ripple is among a few cryptocurrencies that are trying to shake the ground. The price is slightly in the green on Friday; XRP having corrected higher a subtle 0.25%. However, the bears seem to be making a comeback and a reversal could be underway.

ETH/USD technical analysis: Price rejects 170 to the downside

Today Ethereum broke a trendline to fall lower and make a lower high lower low. At a low volume node on the volume profile price found some support at 170.00 and some rejection hammer candles formed.