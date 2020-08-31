Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 31 Aug

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD motionless under $12,000 while DeFi’s Yearn.finance breaks barriers

Bitcoin price managed to break above some of the barriers discussed on Friday. These included $11,400 and $11,500 and $11,600. Although the price rose to highs past $11,700, it failed to gather the momentum to overcome the next hurdle at $11,800.

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD recovery from $0.26 remains consistent, is $0.30 achievable?

Ripple embarked on an upward roll after plunging further under $0.30 to test support at $0.26. The third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has on multiple occasions in August been purged from highs above $0.30. A monthly high traded at $0.32 marked the end of the bullish action towards $0.40 and paved the way for losses under $0.30.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD bulls winning the battle to $500?

Ethereum has impressively extended the bullish leg above $400. The price action has been significant enough to disapprove all negative predictions in the mainstream media. Last week, Ethereum tumbled to $370 twice. The first recovery hit a wall marginally above $410.