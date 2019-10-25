Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 25 Oct

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD keeps hugging the $7,500 channel may go up in price

After four straight bearish days, BTC/USD has had a bullish start to Friday. So far, the price has gone up from $7,431 to $7,451.50. The hourly chart shows us that the price has been trending horizontally in a narrow $130-range.

Ripple price analysis: With this flag pattern in play, XRP/USD support areas are in grave danger

Ripple price is battling to stay in the green on Friday during the Asian session. The third-largest crypto in the world kicked off the session at $0.2767. A bullish leg touched highs around $0.2786 but XRP has adjusted to the current $0.2778.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD creeps back inside the Bollinger band

ETH/USD has had a bullish start to Friday following four straight bearish days. Over the previous four days, ETH/USD had dropped from $175.75 to $161, falling by 8.40%. So far this Friday, the price has improved to $161.60.