Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 17 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is $9,000 a distant pipe dream?

BTC/USD fell from $8,723 to $8,695 in the early hours of Friday, charting a third straight bearish day in the process. Currently, it looks like the bulls simply don’t have the momentum needed to break past the $9,000 zone.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD emerging bullish above the 61.8% Fibonacci level

The declines that have characterized the crypto market following the surge earlier this week are beginning to subside. It is evident in Ripple’s bounce off the immediate support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, taken between the last swing high of $0.2442 to a sing swing around $0.1856.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD continues to consolidate around the $165-level

ETH/USD went up from $164.15 to $165.25 in the early hours of Friday, going back into the 20-day Bollinger Band. The price action of the last four days and the fact that the Relative Strength Index is trending horizontally at the edge of the overbought zone, both tell us that ETH/USD is currently going through a price consolidation period, around the $165-zone.