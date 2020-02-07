Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 07 Feb

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Path of $10,000 is clear, will BTC/USD finally cross it?

BTC/USD re-entered the $9,000 zone this Thursday as the bulls were able to the price from $8,325.16 to $9,377.95. Currently, the price has gone up further to $9,782.30. The daily confluence detector shows a complete lack of resistance levels on the upside, so the price is expected to rise even more.

XRP/USD bulls take control for the seventh straight day, sits on top of 20-day Bollinger band

The bulls have taken control of the XRP/USD market for the seventh straight day. During this period, XRP/USD rose from $0.2395 to $0.2859. That’s a 22.72% increase in valuation. XRP/USD is currently sitting on top of the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that the asset is presently overpriced and may face bearish correction soon.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD on the verge of breaking into the $225-zone

ETH/USD charted seven straight bullish days wherein it rose from $179.70 to $219 - a 22.25% increase in valuation. The price is trending in an upward channel formation and is looking to break above the resistance provided by the upward trending line.