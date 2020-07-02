Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple, & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 02 Jul

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bulls stay in control for the second straight day as price makes a charge towards $9,250

BTC/USD bulls have remained in charge for the second straight day as the price went up from $9,237 to $9,245 in the early hours of Thursday. The Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive green sessions, which shows that the current market sentiment is bullish.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls try to conquer the $0.1772 resistance level

XRP/USD bulls have retained control for the second straight day as the price has gone up slightly from $0.1766 to $0.1767. The price is trending in a narrow channel between the $0.1772 resistance and $0.1752 support levels. The price is currently trying to break above $0.1772 resistance line.

Ethereum Market Update: On-chain activity surges to a two-year single-day high, ETH/USD jumps above $230

As per Santiment, the number of unique addresses interacting with Ethereum recently went through a massive spike, reaching a single-day high of 486,000. The last significant high was achieved on May 5th, 2018.